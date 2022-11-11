GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes are closed following a crash on Interstate 85/40 near Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 135, near Exit 135 for Rock Creek Dairy Road.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at around 4:10 p.m. and maps currently show around five miles of traffic congestion in the area.

Traffic cam footage from DriveNC.gov

North Carolina State Highway Patrol reports that the crash was caused by a “passenger car that hit a sign and a guardrail and then caught fire.”

There is no word as to the condition of anyone involved in the crash.