GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The three left lanes of Interstate 85/40 are closed following a crash early Thursday evening.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 135, near Exit 135 for Rock Creek Dairy Road.

The closure began at around 5:41 p.m. and traffic cam footage shows a heavy amount of congestion on I-85/40.

Traffic cam footage (DriveNC.gov)

The traffic jam currently sits at around 4 miles long and could continue to grow if the majority of the lanes remain closed.

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.