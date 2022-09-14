ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 South/40 West are closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 148, close to Exit 148 for NC-54.

The area surrounding the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

Exit 148 and NC-54 is a route very commonly taken by fans of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Piedmont Triad while traveling to attend games.

The closure began at 2:48 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:48 p.m. The anticipated impact of traffic is high and maps show heavy congestion for a couple of miles on I-85 S/I-40 W.

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.