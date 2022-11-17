GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane of Interstate 40 was closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 214, near Exit 214 for West Wendover Avenue.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at 2:50 p.m. and lasted until 3:38 p.m.

Maps showed nearly three miles of congestion in the area of the interstate between West Wendover Avenue and West Gate City Boulevard, near Four Seasons Town Centre.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.