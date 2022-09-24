GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on Interstate 40 on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221 near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at 3:06 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 5:06 p.m.

The anticipated impact on traffic is high and maps show a heavy amount of congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.