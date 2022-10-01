GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 40 are closed following a crash on Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive and the J.M Hunt Jr Expressway.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at 10:20 a.m. and is expected to last until 12:20 p.m. Maps show a high amount of congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.