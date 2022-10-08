GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 40 are closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive/US-421.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at 5:22 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 6:22 p.m.

Maps currently show a heavy amount of congestion in the area with over 3 miles of traffic appearing to be backed up.

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.