GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 is closed following a crash in Greensboro early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221, near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 12:33 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 2:33 p.m.

Maps and traffic cam footage show a large amount of congestion in the area and the anticipated impact on traffic is high.

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.