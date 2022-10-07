GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 is closed following a crash in Greensboro early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221, near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 12:33 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 2:33 p.m.

Maps and traffic cam footage show a large amount of congestion in the area and the anticipated impact on traffic is high.

Traffic cam footage (DriveNC.gov | North Carolina Traffic & Travel Information)

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.