WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation,

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 198 between the exit for Interstate 74 and the exit for Union Cross Road.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 4:25 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 6:25 p.m.

The anticipated impact on traffic is high and maps show a heavy amount of congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.