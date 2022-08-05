RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes are closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes are closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church Road.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at 12:37 p.m. and is expected to last until 4:37 p.m. Maps show a high amount of traffic congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved.