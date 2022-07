GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 North was closed following a crash early Friday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for Interstate 74 close to High Point city limits.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 5:58 p.m. and lasted until 6:22 p.m.

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved.