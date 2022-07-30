GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The three right lanes of Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC-62/Liberty Road.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 3:55 p.m. and lasted until 5:19 p.m. Maps show a heavy amount of congestion in the area and the anticipated impact on traffic is high.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved.