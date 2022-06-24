GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 85 North has closed down the two left lanes of the highway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132 just past Exit 132 for Mt Hope Church Road.

Area of the crash (courtesy of OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 2:21 p.m. and NCDOT estimates that it will last until around 4:21 p.m. The anticipated impact on traffic is high.

This is the second crash on I-85 in the Piedmont Triad today.

There is no word as to what caused the accident or the condition of anyone involved at this time.