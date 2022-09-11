GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 South/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132. near Exit 132 for Mt Hope Church Road.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at 9:52 a.m. and lasted until 10:46 p.m. In light of the entire side of I-85 S/1-40 W being closed in such a high-traffic area, maps are showing a very high level of congestion.

Motorists were being instructed to follow the direction of on-scene emergency personnel for detour directions.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.