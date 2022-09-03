ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West are closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 6:56 p.m.

Given the likely high volume of traffic on I-85/40 from people traveling for the holiday weekend and the multiple lane closures, expect the impact on traffic to be high.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.