WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 South/40 West are closed following a crash late Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 138, near Exit 138 for NC-61.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 4:47 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:47 p.m. With rush hour traffic being a factor as well as the upcoming holiday weekend, congestion could be very high in the area.

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.