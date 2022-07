GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 211 near Gallimore Dairy Road.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure lasted for a little over an hour between 2:33 p.m. and 3:43 p.m. All lanes are now open.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved.