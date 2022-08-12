GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash late Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221, near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 4:47 p.m. and lasted until 5:37 p.m. The anticipated impact on traffic is high.

Map data shows a heavy amount of congestion on I-40 as well as parts of South O Henry Boulevard. Congestion is usually high in the area due to rush hour traffic and was likely exacerbated by the lane closure.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.