GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 40 West shut down the two left lanes in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221 near Exit 223 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive and the J.M. Hunt Jr Expressway.

The closure began at 2:06 p.m. All lanes are open as of 3:13 p.m.

NCDOT estimates that the impact on traffic will be high.

There is no word as to what caused the crash at this time.