GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 East is closed due to a road obstruction, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The obstruction is located at Mile Marker 220 near Exit 220 for Randleman Road on I-40 East.

Area of the crash (courtesy of OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 8:12 a.m and NCDOT currently estimates for the closure to continue until around 2:00 p.m. The expected impact on traffic is high.

There is information available at this time as to what the road obstruction is.