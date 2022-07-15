GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —The left lane of Interstate 40 East is closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 220 near Exit 220 for Randleman Road.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 3:45 p.m. and is currently expected to remain closed until around 6:45 p.m. The anticipated impact on traffic is high.

There is no word as to what caused the crash available at this time.

The Greensboro Police Department is reporting minor injuries in the crash as of 4:25 p.m.