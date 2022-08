GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street is closed following a crash late Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation

The crash occurred on Interstate 40 South at Mile Marker 221, near the ramp for Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 11:08 a.m. and is expected to last until 1:08 p.m. The anticipated impact on traffic is high.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved.