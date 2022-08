WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 195 near Exit 195 for Thomasville Road.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 3:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:20 p.m. Maps still show a heavy amount of congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.