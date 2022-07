GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Burnt Poplar Road are shut down following a crash that downed power lines, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The closure is impacting the intersections of Boulder Road, South Swing Road and Chimney Rock Road.

The closed section of Burnt Poplar Road (Google Maps)

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the condition of anyone involved.

There is no word on if any power disruptions were caused by the downed lines.