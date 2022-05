GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of East Bessemer Avenue were closed early Sunday morning due to a car crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

East Bessemer Avenue was closed in both directions from 1:03 a.m. until around 3:23 a.m. The closure was between the intersections of Sykes Avenue and Elwell Avenue.

The closed section of East Bessemer Avenue (Google Maps)

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved.