HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Gallimore Dairy Road is closed following an accident involving downed powerlines and a tractor trailer, according to the High Point Fire Department.

The accident occurred when a tractor trailer struck overhead powerlines and pulled them down.

The lines have been removed from the tractor trailer and the driver was not injured in the accident.

The road is currently closed and will remain so for a few hours while crews make repairs to the downed lines.

Gallimore Dairy Road is commonly used as a cut-through between Highway 68 and Sandy Ridge Road by commuters in North High Point. Meaning, traffic could be highly impacted in the surrounding area.