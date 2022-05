FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on US-52 North shut down two of three lanes on the highway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occured at Mile Marker 109 near Exit 109 for US-421.

Area of the crash (Google Maps)

The delays started at 4:09 p.m. and the lanes remained closed until 4:57 p.m. NCDOT estimates that the impact on traffic in the area will be high.

There is no information as to what caused the crash availabe at this time.