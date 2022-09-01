DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A downed power line brought traffic to a screeching halt on Interstate 85 Northbound in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the closure at 10:42 a.m.

The closure is at Mile Marker 103, near Exit 103 for Randolph Street.

Area of the closure (OpenStreetMap®)

A representative with NCSHP tells FOX8 that three cars were involved in the incident involving the downed power line.

A Jeep drove over the downed power line and pulled over to the right shoulder after doing so, a box truck ran over the line and stopped as well.

A tractor trailer also hit the downed power line which caused it to break down in the center lane of I-85 North.

Traffic on I-85 North is stopped as crews attempt to tow the broken-down tractor trailer.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

A power line is also down on I-85 South, that side of I-85 remains open at this time.

I-85 North has reopened as of 1:14 p.m., according to NCDOT.