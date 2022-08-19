GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Heavy delays are expected after a crash closed Interstate-85 southbound in Gaston County Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

The southbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 reopened just before 1 p.m., however, congestion remains.

The wreck happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, on I-85 S near Exit 27, Beatty Drive, in Belmont.

No word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Gaston County EMS reports no injuries.

Previous Detour

Motorists must take Exit 29 (Sam Wilson Rd). Follow Sam Wilson Rd South and take a right onto US-29/US-74 West. Continue on US-29/US-74 West then take right onto NC-273 (Park St). Continue to re-access I-85 South.

Alt Route: Motorists must take Exit 30 (I-485). Follow I-485 South to US-29/US-74 West (Exit 9) and take a left onto US-29/US-74 West. Follow US-29/US-74 West and then take right onto NC-273 (Park St). Continue to re-access I-85 South.

This is a developing story. Check back with Queen City News for updates throughout the day.