GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of North O Henry Boulevard is closed in both directions following a crash late Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Joe Brown Drive, near Lakeview Memorial Park.

The closure began at 4:12 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:12 p.m.

Maps show a heavy amount of congestion in the area and the anticipated impact on traffic is high.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

If you are going to travel through the closed area, local law enforcement will provide detour directions at the scene.