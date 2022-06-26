SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Interstate 77 South in Surry County are closed due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 100 near Exit 100 for NC-89.

Area of the crash (courtesy of OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at 12:12 p.m. and is currently expected to last until around 4:00 p.m. The expected impact on traffic is high.

NCDOT is recommending the following detour to drivers who must pass through the area:

Take Exit 101 for Interstate 74 East

While on I-74 East, take Exit 6 for NC-89

Follow NC-89 for approximately one mile to reaccess I-77 South

There are no details as to what caused the crash or the condition of anyone involved at this time.

Update: The road has reopened as of 2:46 p.m.