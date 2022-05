GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 East has been closed due to a car crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred near Exit 147 for NC-87 near Graham.

There are no details available on how many vehicles were involved, what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

The lane was closed at 4:26 p.m. and was reopened at 5:05 p.m.