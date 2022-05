DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All three lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound were closed following a car crash on Saturday.

The crash occurred at mile marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road.

Aerial view of the crash area (Google Maps)

The crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. and all lanes remained closed until 1:40 p.m.

There is no information available on what caused the crash, how many cars were involved, or injuries at this time.