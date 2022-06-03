GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An additional car crash shut down part of US-29 in the same area as earlier, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The second crash occurred at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, near Martin Luther King Drive and below East Florida Street.

Area of the second crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The crash occurred just a little less than an hour after a previous crash in the same area.

There is no information suggesting that the crashes are related in any way as the previous crash was cleared at 3:29 p.m.

Area of the first crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors)

NCDOT estimated that the left lane of US-29 would be closed until 6:05 p.m. and that the impact on traffic will be high.

All lanes are open as of 4:33 p.m.

There is no information available on what caused the crash at this time.