DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 North was closed in Davidson County following a four-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred just south of Mile Marker 87 near Exit 87 for Interstate 285.

State troopers say that a commercial vehicle was towing a trailer with a load when the trailer became disabled forcing the driver to stop in the center lane of I-85 North. A second vehicle, a tractor trailer, saw the disabled vehicle coming up on the center lane and also came to a stop. A third vehicle, an additional tractor trailer, came up on the center lane and struck the second vehicle.

As a result of the crash, the force caused the second vehicle to strike the first vehicle, knocking the load from its trailer out onto the Interstate. Troopers say that a fourth vehicle then approached and struck the debris from the spilled load.

Troopers say the crash occurred at 2:47 p.m. Maps and traffic cam footage show a heavy amount of congestion in the area.

NCDOT is currently recommending the following detour to anyone traveling in the area:

Take Exit 86 and turn right onto Belmont Road

From Belmont Road, drive .5 miles, enter the turnaround and turn right onto Clyde Fitzgerald Road

From Clyde Fitzgerald Road, drive 2.5 miles and turn left onto NC-47

From NC-47, drive 100 feet and turn right re-access I-85

Troopers say the driver of the first vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that weather was not a factor in the crash.

The Interstate re-opened at 5:33 p.m.