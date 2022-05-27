WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes have been closed on both directions of Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The first crash is on I-40 East at Mile Marker 196 near the exit for Interstate 74.

Area of the crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The second crash is on I-40 West at Mile Marker 201 near NC-66 and Union Cross Road.

Area of the crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors )

There is no word as to what caused these crashes within five miles of the other. The expected impact on traffic is high.

The closures are currently expected to last until 7:14 p.m.