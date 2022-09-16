GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 experienced several closures following crashes on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The first crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, causing the right lane of the highway to close. The closure began at 12:48 p.m.

A few miles away from the first crash, a second crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for East Gate City Boulevard/East Lee Street, causing all lanes of the highway to be shut down.

That closure began at 1:03 p.m. Maps obviously showed a large amount of congestion in the area in light of both crashes.

One lane of travel on I-40 West near the second crash was opened at around 1:39 p.m. An additional lane of travel was opened at 1:48 p.m.

NCDOT is suggesting the following detour for people who must travel through the area:

Stay on Interstate 85 South and take Exit 129, then turn right on Young Mills Road

From Young Mills Road, drive approximately 1.5 miles and turn left onto Sharpe Road

From Sharpe Road, drive approximately 1.2 miles and turn right onto Lee Street

From Lee Street, drive approximately .25 miles and turn left to re-access I-40 West

Additionally, a third crash occurred within the same 3-mile stretch on I-40 East at Mile Marker 223 near Exit 223 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive/J.M. Hunt Jr Expressway, causing the left lane of the highway to close. The closure began at 1:31 p.m

The area of all three crashes (OpenStreetMap®)

As of 2:19 p.m., all lanes on both sides of I-40 were reopened for travel.

There is no word as to the cause of these three crashes or the status of anyone involved at this time.