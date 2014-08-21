Things to do in the Triad

If you’re looking for something to do today, tomorrow or this weekend in North Carolina, you’ve come to the right place.

FOX8’s Community Calendar breaks down everything there is to do right now in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, the surrounding Piedmont Triad and all across North Carolina.

Here you can find all sorts of events, big and small, from readings at your local public libraries to concerts at the Greensboro Coliseum and the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem. You can also find events at some of North Carolina’s biggest venues, including Raleigh’s PNC Arena and Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. Powered by CitySpark, the Community Calendar automatically pulls in new events all the time. You can also submit your own events.

If you’re interested in adding an event to the Community Calendar, look for the button that says “Add Event” on desktop computers or tap the calendar “+” icon on mobile devices. Once you set up a CitySpark account, you’ll be able to submit the details of your event.

Community Calendar