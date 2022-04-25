Technology

Skip to content
FOX8 WGHP
Greensboro
61°
Greensboro
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
North Carolina News
— Greensboro News
— Winston-Salem News
— High Point News
— Piedmont Triad News
South Carolina News
Virginia News
Crime News
COVID-19
Health News
Ukraine-Russia War
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
In Black and White
Buckley Report
Newsmakers with Neill McNeill
Border Report
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
NOAA predicts up to 6 major hurricanes this year
Bryce has lots of love to give a patient, kind owner
Video
Coast Guard warns boaters on newly-authorized fuel
Video
US Air Force honors veterans with video tributes
Video
Weather
Today’s forecast
— Greensboro
— Winston-Salem
— High Point
FOX8 Interactive Radar
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
Good News!
Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker
Zoo Filez
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Social Media Stars
Destination Vacation
Educator of the Week
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad 2022
Top Stories
Hundreds of butterflies are filling the Greensboro …
Video
Top Stories
Abilene mom gives birth to twins 3 days apart
Video
Top Stories
Parts of GSO, W-S going through a renaissance
Video
Mocksville man wins $150,000 prize on scratch-off
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch announces baby daughter
Kinston-native, Reggie Bullock wins NBA award
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your North Carolina Voter Guide
U.S. Congress
N.C. General Assembly
Local Elections
Greensboro Mayoral Candidates
Guilford County Sheriff Candidates
Guilford County Schools bond
North Carolina Redistricting
Politics
Top Stories
Primary day in NC: More voters, no problems
Video
Top Stories
Cawthorn calls for ‘Dark MAGA’ after primary defeat
Video
Budd, Beasley elevate voices in duel for U.S. Senate …
Video
General Assembly, local government results in Triad
Video
$1.7 billion bond passes for GCS
Investigations
John Richardson: Serial Murder Suspect
Davie County murder-suicide
Capitol Riot: North Carolina Suspects
Kermit’s Hot Dog House shooting
Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
Pine Ridge Nursing Home
Project Thunderbird
SERIES: On Your Side
SERIES: True Crime NC
SERIES: Caitlin Can’t Remember
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Davie Co. murder-suicide victim’s family speaks
Video
Top Stories
Mom details concussions before Davie Co. murder-suicide
Video
GSO has a serial killing suspect. He’s not NC’s first.
Video
Pine Ridge corrected deficiencies, DHHS says
Video
Timeline: Greensboro man suspected of serial murder
Video
Sports
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
College Basketball
NASCAR
Dirty Air: FOX8’s NASCAR podcast
China 2022
Top Stories
United worker fired after Newark Airport fight video
Top Stories
Miles Teller to serve as honorary Indy 500 starter
Top Stories
NFL player intoxicated when killed on freeway: report
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch announces baby daughter
Kinston-native, Reggie Bullock wins NBA award
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship
Community
Community Calendar
Senior Sendoff
FOX8 Community Baby Shower
Jobs
Pet of the Week
Triad Gas Prices
Lottery Results
Recipes
FOX8 Foodie
Forever Family
Small Business Spotlight
Project Pet
Community Foundation
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Bryce has lots of love to give a patient, kind owner
Video
This ‘little fire’ is looking for a heat lamp to …
Video
North Carolina company making hiking more accessible
Video
Foundation helps folks struggling with mental health
Video
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 Special Presentations
TV Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Technology
How hackers get your password
Top Technology Headlines
Latest videos
Bryce is our Pet of the Week
Paul McCartney ticket holders miss most or all of …
High gas prices impacting local daycares
Juvenile charged with aggravated assault in Ragsdale …
John Fetterman released
New butterfly exhibit now open at Greensboro Science …
More Videos
MOST POPULAR
Traffic forces ticketholders to miss McCartney show
Teen charged after classmate slashed with knife: …
7 deadliest stretches of highway in NC
Fight at Myrtle Beach bar leads to 8 arrests
Former GCS substitute facing additional charges
Coroner determines Vicky White’s cause of death
Why Arby’s new ‘Wagyu’ burger is a big deal
Sound of gunshots rattles Lake Jeanette community
NC Attorney General Stein says he had a minor stroke
Man facing charges in catalytic converter thefts
Must-See Stories
Man facing charges in catalytic converter thefts
Triad summer camps cut back due to gas prices
Teen charged after classmate slashed with knife: …
NC Attorney General Stein says he had a minor stroke
3 Triad towns among 19 in NC rural program
See FOX8's Top Stories