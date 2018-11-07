Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News
Women
Permanent hair dye, chemical hair straightening could increase risk of breast cancer, study finds
Women sleep better next to dogs instead of other people, study says
Women arrested after leaving toddler outside Charlotte mall so they could shoplift, police say
Owner of Thomasville truck driving school hopes to welcome more women to the industry
In the new game of Monopoly, women make more than men
More Women Headlines
Iconic plastic Army men to be joined by Army women
North Carolina 3-year-old uses lemonade stand profits to buy diapers for mothers in need
Winston-Salem man wanted after allegedly stabbing 2 High Point women
10 most admired men, women in the world
Serial killer who has confessed to scores of slayings indicted in connection with Ohio cold cases
Turn up office thermostats to improve women’s productivity, study suggests
1 dead after 2 women stabbed in Greensboro
R. Kelly to appear in court on Monday as he tries to come up with bail money
Registered sex offender accused of luring women to his home by pretending to be a woman
Record number of women elected to the House