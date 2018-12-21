Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News
Wall
Woman arrested after bullet she shot at her phone went through neighbor’s wall, deputies say
The man suspected of stabbing two Boston doctors to death scribbled a message on their wall, police testify
Coke bottle helps Missouri police solve statewide burglary spree
Court blocks federal funds for border wall in parts of California and New Mexico
7-year-old boy raises $22,000 to build border wall, plans to keep fundraising with summer lemonade stand
More Wall Headlines
Pizzeria waiter speaks after returning lost $424,000 check to customer who didn’t tip
First border wall construction contracts using emergency funds expected to be awarded this week
Pentagon to divert $1 billion to start new border wall construction
President Trump seeks $8.6 billion for wall, invites new fight with Democrats over 2020 budget
7-year-old boy raises over $2,000 for President Trump’s border wall with hot chocolate stand
Man breaks through wall at Dollar General store to steal cigarettes
President Donald Trump declares national emergency to unlock billions for wall
Here’s what President Trump’s national emergency on border wall funding could look like
Trump intends to sign border deal to avoid another shutdown, sources say
GoFundMe to build President Trump’s border wall breaks $10 million threshold