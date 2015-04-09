Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News
Walgreens
Walgreens introduces drive-thru shopping so you’ll never have to leave your car
Walgreens and CVS ask customers not to openly carry guns in their stores
Walgreens to close 200 US locations as part of cost-saving measure
Several eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens and Walmart recalled
Walgreens raises minimum tobacco sales age to 21 after FDA pressure
More Walgreens Headlines
Woman accused of posing as a Walgreens pharmacist and handling more than 700,000 prescriptions
Walgreens pharmacist refuses to fill woman’s prescription to induce a miscarriage
600 Walgreens, Rite Aids to close across the country
Man charged with robbing Walgreens in Greensboro
Man died of emotional distress after mopping mess in Walgreens bathroom, lawsuit claims
‘Suspicious package’ at Thomasville Walgreens turns out to be suitcase with vacuum
Giant pharmacy merger: Walgreens buys Rite Aid in $17.2 billion deal
Walgreens to close 200 US stores