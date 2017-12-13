Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News
waitress
Waitress receives $1,300 tip from a group of strangers
Cracker Barrel waitress gets $1,100 tip
Couple surprises their Denny’s waitress who walked hours to work with a new car
$5,000 tip given to waitress was part of revenge plot by upset girlfriend, police say
Retired doctor fills in as busboy to help waitress daughter, saves choking woman’s life
More waitress Headlines
‘Enjoy your 1st’: Police officer leaves $100 tip for waitress pregnant with 1st child
Greensboro Olive Garden waitress’s act of kindness helping stressed mom getting a lot of attention
Couple leaves $1,000 tip for single mother working at hotel
A waitress stole money from her boss. Decades later, she sent back $1,000 and an apology
Video shows Georgia waitress take down diner for groping her
Thief tried to pay for meal with stolen credit card … that belonged to waitress, police say
Truck driver leaves waitress $2,000 tip
Video shows woman stealing tip off table at restaurant
Single mother of 4 says stranger ‘saved Christmas’ with $500 tip
South Carolina waitress, single mother receives $500 tip just in time for Christmas