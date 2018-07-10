Skip to content
FOX8 Morning News
Tyler Bova
Woman sentenced to 2 years probation in crash that killed Tyler Bova’s family
Tyler Bova includes photo of parents, brother killed in crash in heartwarming prom picture
Trinity’s Tyler Bova pitches for 1st time since he was severely injured in crash that killed parents, brother
Tyler Bova crowned ‘Coming Home King’ at Trinity High School months after wreck killed his family
Tyler Bova shares update on his recovery: ‘I know that my mom and dad and brother would want me to keep on going’
Tyler Bova honored at Trinity High football game
Tyler Bova honored before first Trinity home football game
Trinity High School football team is back on the field as player Tyler Bova continues to recover from crash that killed his family
Here’s a new way to help Tyler Bova, the Archdale teenager in the hospital after crash that killed the rest of his family
Hundreds of community members gather to raise money for Archdale teenager hurt in crash that killed the rest of his family
Tyler Bova benefit draws large community support
Tyler Bova making progress after crash kills family in Utah