Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News
swimming
Rockingham County High senior overcomes brittle bone disease to be inspirational swimmer
Video
Western Alamance High swimmer who is missing part of right leg inspires others
Nation’s top swimmers converge on Greensboro Aquatic Center for TYR Pro Swim Series
10-year-old Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba while swimming
10-year-old girl contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming
More swimming Headlines
Man struck by lightning in Outer Banks while swimming with friends
7-foot crocodile swam in Ohio creek while kids played in water
Guilford County man dies after infected by brain-eating amoeba in NC lake at a water park
Page High School announces learn to swim program
City-run pools in Winston-Salem requiring some swimmers to wear life jackets
Girl overcomes fear of swimming thanks to program partially funded by Wyndham Championship
A 10-year-old named Clark Kent beat a record that Michael Phelps held for 23 years
3rd person dies this week in the waters off Outer Banks
14-year-old swimmer born with one arm and no legs inspires coaches, teammates
Free program teaches High Point elementary students how to swim