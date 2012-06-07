Skip to content
Scotty McCreery
Scotty McCreery coming to Greensboro
Scotty McCreery turns his North Carolina wedding footage into a heartwarming music video
Scotty McCreery proposes to longtime girlfriend
Scotty McCreery cited for having loaded gun in backpack at passenger checkpoint at Raleigh-Durham International Airport
Man sentenced to 17 years for Scotty McCreery robbery
Scotty McCreery makes appearance at Greensboro Costco
Scotty McCreery takes polar plunge in the Atlantic over Patriots loss
Scotty McCreery surprises NC elementary school students with sing-along
Scotty McCreery sings Easter duet with his mom at home in NC
Scotty McCreery covers a classic country song at Grand Ole Opry
Scotty McCreery performs surprise concert in Greensboro
Scotty McCreery graduates high school