Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Randolph County
Randolph County man arrested, accused of taking indecent liberties with child, rape, deputies say
Randolph County mom warning others about Instagram scam
Ramseur man accused of taking indecent liberties with minor, deputies say
2 charged with attempted murder after person beaten, robbed in Denton, deputies led on chase that exceeded 100 mph
1 person taken to hospital, 1 charged after 4-car crash in Randolph County
More Randolph County Headlines
Man arrested in Randolph County after chase with deputies, served warrant for assault on female, facing drug charges
SUV driver charged after High Point crash involving Trinity Elementary School bus carrying 13 students
Local veteran continues his lifetime of service by fishing, giving away what he catches
Deputy-involved shooting of man in Randolph County was justified, district attorney says; sheriff calls it suicide by deputy
Local woman makes unique snake jewelry
2 taken to hospital after Randolph County wreck involving tractor-trailer
‘Use extreme caution’: Diesel spills onto NC 22, multiple other roads in Randolph County
Randolph County man facing felony exploitation of a minor charges
Driver faces life-threatening injuries after crash on US 311 in Randolph County
Nearly two dozen guns stolen from Randolph County home that caught fire