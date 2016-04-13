Skip to content
Local artist talks about tribute to Kobe Bryant
FBI asking for help finding missing Winnie the Pooh painting
Collection of paintings by famed chimp artist to go on sale for $250,000
Winston-Salem man who learned to paint from Bob Ross selling paintings to raise money for mission trip
Painting of Jesus miraculously survives inferno at historic church
Painting ‘self-destructs’ moments after being sold for $1.4 million at auction
Painting hidden in closet for decades believed to be worth millions
Little girl awestruck by Michelle Obama’s portrait believes she’s ‘a queen’
Local man with autism a prolific painter
Woman accused of damaging $300k worth of art, including Andy Warhol originals, on 1st date with attorney
KFC rewards man who found ’11 herbs and spices’ joke hidden on Twitter
Oprah makes $60 million profit from one painting
A look at renowned painter Bob Timberlake’s career
Davidson County man paints on feathers
Painting discovered in leaky French attic could be lost masterpiece worth $136 million