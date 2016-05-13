Skip to content
page high school
Local high school softball rivals dance together before game starts
Video
Page High School hires new varsity football coach
First Page High School swim class graduates in honor of former student who drowned
Page High School students honor former student who drowned, get swimming lessons
Page football team pitches in on Out of the Garden project
Page High School announces learn to swim program
Page High School ‘Four Pack’ share personal stories about teammate shot and thank community for its support
‘We all hurt together’: Page High School pulls together after student suffers gunshot wound
Page High School students rally around classmate ‘in the fight for his life’
Page High School football player in ‘fight for his life,’ team says
Page soccer players say opponents researched their families for taunts at playoff game
Page High School students calling on city to address traffic concerns
Ahead of the game but out of the game: Page student-athlete can’t play on golf team
Student collapses during Page High School football workout, later dies
Parents concerned about overcrowding in Page High School cafeteria