North Carolina
Wanted New York murder suspect 'may be in North Carolina,' police say
14-year-old in NC faces 40 charges for shooting into cars on highway
Video
Finance classes to be required for students to graduate from NC high schools
Your North Carolina Voter Guide
NC studio can give away even more free mommy and daddy dolls for children of those deployed thanks to donors
Video
More North Carolina Headlines
Dog gives birth to lime green puppy in North Carolina; family comes up with perfect name
Video
9-month-old found dead inside NC home, police say
UNC students and faculty try to block a settlement that uses university funds to preserve a Confederate monument
Video
Video shows students running as storm tears down part of NC school
Video
Winston-Salem woman plans to start ministry after winning $1,000 a day for life lottery prize
Both Carolinas rank among top 10 states for highest STD rates
Fayetteville police mourn death of retired K-9 who served for 10 years
Police asking for the public's help in finding missing SC girl with ties to Charlotte
Someone won $1,000 a day for life in Pfafftown, and the NC Education Lottery wants to know who.
North Carolina reports first child to die of the flu this flu season